Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 5,861 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 578.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,062,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,906,000 after buying an additional 1,486,312 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,266,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after purchasing an additional 792,917 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2,058.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 809,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after buying an additional 771,793 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BSIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $19.78.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

