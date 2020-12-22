Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.19. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $36.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $619.11 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,365.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 5,959 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $209,160.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,206 shares in the company, valued at $18,259,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,081,986. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

MLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, and line sets for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

