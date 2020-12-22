Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,182 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Apache were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apache during the third quarter worth about $436,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Apache by 97.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Apache by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 673,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 14,402 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Apache by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 312,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 203,197 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Truist reduced their price objective on Apache from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

Shares of NYSE:APA opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 4.65. Apache Co. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $33.77.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.16 million. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

