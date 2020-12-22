Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 320 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 3,539 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total value of $497,052.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,538,304.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $648,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,152,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,971 shares of company stock worth $22,912,454. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH opened at $170.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.42, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.15. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $172.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $178.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.41.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

