Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 973.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,072 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dana were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Dana by 58.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 488,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 179,497 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 376.0% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 73,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 58,237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Dana by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 745,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 150,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays lowered Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

DAN stock opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.61. Dana Incorporated has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $20.33.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dana Incorporated will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $32,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,534.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

