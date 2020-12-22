Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 1,921 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 182.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 29.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKX opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.72.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. 140166 cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.90.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $8,512,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,215,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $7,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 461,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

