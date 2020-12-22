Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,464 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.12% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 163.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth $96,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KLIC. DA Davidson upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $132,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,223.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $339,700. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

KLIC opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.44.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $177.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

