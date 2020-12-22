Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Alembic Global Advisors

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) had its target price raised by Alembic Global Advisors from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Trinseo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trinseo from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Trinseo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Trinseo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Trinseo stock opened at $47.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.87. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.28.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $752.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinseo will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $398,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,123,660 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 309.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 1,096.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 312.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

