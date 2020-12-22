Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HE. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth $31,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 49.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

HE stock opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.48. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $55.15.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $641.43 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

