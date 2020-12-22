Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,713 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.12% of Paramount Group worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,007,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 40,478 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 349,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 55,758 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Paramount Group by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 406,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $193,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,985.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. Paramount Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Paramount Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.89.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

