Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,265 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Brunswick by 9.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Brunswick by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.46.

Shares of BC opened at $81.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

