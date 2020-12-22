Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 8,396 BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,396 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 87.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in BHP Group by 64.6% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 790 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 953 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $65.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.70. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHP. BidaskClub upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

