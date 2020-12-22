Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $444,000 in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Fabrinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.13.

FN stock opened at $74.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.28. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $78.47.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $429,987.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,174.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

