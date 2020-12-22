Paloma Partners Management Co Has $461,000 Stock Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in eHealth were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $574,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 36.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 11.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EHTH shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.62.

EHTH opened at $72.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of -0.21. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.40 and a 12-month high of $152.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $94.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.93 million. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. eHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $303,369.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

