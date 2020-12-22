Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,639 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Capitol Federal Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFFN. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 300,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 6.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 43.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 68.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,352,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CFFN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Capitol Federal Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,276 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $25,900.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,465.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $14.13.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.79 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. On average, analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

