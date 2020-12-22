Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $822,000 Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 85,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 10.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $77,625.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,386,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,750 shares of company stock worth $559,825. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $96.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

VRRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

