AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,409 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the second quarter valued at $1,665,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 2nd quarter worth $509,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UHAL opened at $445.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $408.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.41. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $222.34 and a 12-month high of $452.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.74.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $13.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $9.00. AMERCO had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from AMERCO’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen acquired 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $430.05 per share, with a total value of $468,754.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,237.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow acquired 3,910 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $428.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,673,988.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,897,526.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

