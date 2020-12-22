Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $123.00 at Piper Sandler

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $103.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BTIG Research cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.76.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $116.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.40. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $125.96.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 182,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2,150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

