Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $124,000 Holdings in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) by 596.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Weyco Group were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WEYS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyco Group during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyco Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Weyco Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Weyco Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Weyco Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Weyco Group stock opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average is $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $168.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.18 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 3.08%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

