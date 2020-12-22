RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on RPM International from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $6,030,484.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,118,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in RPM International by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in RPM International by 22.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in RPM International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RPM opened at $88.33 on Tuesday. RPM International has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

