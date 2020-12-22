California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 338 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 2,822.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 163,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 158,049 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PNM Resources during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 70.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 46,166 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 510.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 103,018 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 327,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after buying an additional 102,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

NYSE:PNM opened at $49.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.99. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $56.14.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.07 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.72%. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.327 dividend. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup began coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Read More: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.