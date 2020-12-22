California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,473 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of LivePerson worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 207.3% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $26,948.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $132,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,921,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 362,099 shares of company stock valued at $20,366,363. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPSN opened at $64.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 1.38. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $66.26.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.67 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LPSN. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

