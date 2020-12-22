Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 3,157 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4,672.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 312.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 199.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average of $29.86. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $41.49. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.73.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $115.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Jack H. Webb sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,118.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

