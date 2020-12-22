Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NASDAQ:SBSW)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NASDAQ:SBSW) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,576 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 3.0% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 71,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 666.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 82,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,170,000.

NASDAQ SBSW opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $16.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69.

SBSW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.75 price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

