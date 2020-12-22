Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $926,000 in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 13.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $36.84 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18 and a beta of -0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.93.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $292.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.28 per share, for a total transaction of $76,560.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,139.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

CALM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

