MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) CFO Richard Giroux Sells 18,000 Shares

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) CFO Richard Giroux sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 864,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,832,288. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MeiraGTx stock opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $676.05 million, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $13.50.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.53. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 283.20%. The company had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGTX. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 668,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 322,248 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in MeiraGTx in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,690,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,713,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,497,000 after acquiring an additional 131,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 98,496 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGTX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on MeiraGTx in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

