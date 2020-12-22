uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta Sells 12,501 Shares

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total transaction of $605,173.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.13. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 10.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average is $44.30.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($2.47). uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that uniQure will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

QURE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in uniQure by 8.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in uniQure by 61.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in uniQure by 1.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 707,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,877,000 after buying an additional 9,823 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in uniQure by 7.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M lifted its position in uniQure by 43.2% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 20,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

