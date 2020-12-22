Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $904,000 Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,179 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 259.0% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth $33,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $197.84 on Tuesday. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.58 and its 200-day moving average is $175.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KSU shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.20.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,652.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

