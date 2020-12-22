California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Qualys worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,337,000 after acquiring an additional 289,897 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Qualys by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 645,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,261,000 after buying an additional 171,587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,762,000 after acquiring an additional 58,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Qualys by 24.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 457,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,602,000 after acquiring an additional 90,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Qualys by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 364,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys stock opened at $116.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10 and a beta of 0.85. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $125.22.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.85.

In other news, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 43,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $3,933,791.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,282,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,356,629.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 143,358 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $12,985,367.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,268,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,245,548.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,402 shares of company stock valued at $20,653,683. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.