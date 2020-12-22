California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,581 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,527,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,665,000 after buying an additional 269,088 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,112,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,567,000 after buying an additional 98,815 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,523,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,128,000 after buying an additional 492,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,982,000 after buying an additional 47,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 963,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,575,000 after buying an additional 37,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $80.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $80.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $544.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.82 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.21%.

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,670,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $125,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 195,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $12,658,247.12. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,068,549 shares of company stock worth $151,501,989. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

