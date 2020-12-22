California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CG. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,666,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 20.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,974,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,749 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 44.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,737,000 after purchasing an additional 93,289 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,078,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,997,000 after purchasing an additional 302,908 shares during the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CG stock opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average is $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $34.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.84 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America raised The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.31.

In other news, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $54,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $21,787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,352,158.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

