California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Novanta worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Novanta during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novanta by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Novanta by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novanta by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $571,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,175 shares in the company, valued at $11,790,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $460,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,570,529.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,606,320 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $123.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.70 and a beta of 1.13. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $127.91.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

