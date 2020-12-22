Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Stake Lifted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,806,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,435,000 after purchasing an additional 145,862 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,563,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,584,000 after buying an additional 726,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,188,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,859,000 after acquiring an additional 813,709 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,945,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,602,000 after acquiring an additional 715,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,233,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $180,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,933.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $137,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,166,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.50, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $38.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.91.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

