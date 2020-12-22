13,523 Shares in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NNOX. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter worth $44,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,547,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,646,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter worth about $1,017,000. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nano-X Imaging stock opened at $50.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.04. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $69.18.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Research analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NNOX shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.

