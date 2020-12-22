Morgan Stanley Decreases Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 247.0% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, King Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA NYF opened at $58.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.63. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.39 and a 12-month high of $58.92.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.