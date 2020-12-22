ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 82,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:REZI opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on REZI. ValuEngine cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.04.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

