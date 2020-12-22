33,659 Shares in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNDA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 158,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 125,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $1,633,286.08. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $753.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $60.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VNDA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

