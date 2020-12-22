Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Insider Richard Chen Sells 1,087 Shares

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) insider Richard Chen sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $39,534.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,526.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Personalis alerts:

On Tuesday, December 1st, Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $882,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. Personalis, Inc. has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.49.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 607.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Personalis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Personalis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.