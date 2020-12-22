State of Tennessee Treasury Department Invests $119,000 in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Diamond S Shipping by 484.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Diamond S Shipping by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DSSI opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Diamond S Shipping Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $112.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.13 million. Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 15.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamond S Shipping Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

DSSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Diamond S Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.24.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

