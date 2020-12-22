HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Downgraded to Market Perform at CJS Securities

CJS Securities cut shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HMSY. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of HMS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of HMS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of HMS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of HMS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of HMS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.89.

HMS stock opened at $36.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. HMS has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $36.75.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.79 million. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HMS will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of HMS by 116.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HMS by 26.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of HMS by 180.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of HMS by 205.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HMS by 12.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

