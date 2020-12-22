Jane Street Group LLC Invests $344,000 in PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,978 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 49.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Get PrimeEnergy Resources alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised PrimeEnergy Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock opened at $48.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.07. The stock has a market cap of $96.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.80. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $154.38.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%.

In related news, Director Gaines Wehrle sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $116,114.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,093 shares of company stock valued at $384,181. Insiders own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG).

Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.