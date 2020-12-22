Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $13,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $126.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $130.98.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.47 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHKP. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.76.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

