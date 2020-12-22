Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

MYGN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.69. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $30.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.59 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S. Louise Phanstiel bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $249,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,049.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 24,520 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 125,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,075,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $907,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,361,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,439,000 after purchasing an additional 584,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.