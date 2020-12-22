Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 58.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,514 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 2,247,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,851,000 after acquiring an additional 910,347 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 5.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,721,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,627,000 after buying an additional 882,298 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 30.4% in the third quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,840,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 18.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,687,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,747,000 after acquiring an additional 565,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,373,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after acquiring an additional 472,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($3.90). The business had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.80 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Laureate Education’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tal Darmon sold 13,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $202,046.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $110,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LAUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Laureate Education from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

