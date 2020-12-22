Jane Street Group LLC Sells 16,190 Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,190 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAG opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $26.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

