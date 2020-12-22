Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 20,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPCO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 876.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 935,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 839,452 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Tribune Publishing by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 2nd quarter valued at $901,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 47.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Tribune Publishing alerts:

NASDAQ TPCO opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. Tribune Publishing has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $448.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $188.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. Tribune Publishing had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tribune Publishing will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TPCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tribune Publishing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Tribune Publishing Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, together with subsidiaries, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mails; and operates local websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.