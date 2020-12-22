Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $286,000 Position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITACU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITACU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the third quarter valued at about $1,500,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,750,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,001,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,465,000. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

OTCMKTS:ITACU opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.32.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire North American companies operating in the industrial and energy focused technology areas, including software, mobile, and Internet of Things applications; and cloud communications and ultra-high bandwidth services, including LTE and 5G communications.

