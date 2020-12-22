Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 80.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1,482.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 95.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NTRS opened at $91.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.80. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $109.88.
In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $589,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $2,625,317.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $6,100,497 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $99.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.88.
Northern Trust Profile
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
