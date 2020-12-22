Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 80.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1,482.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 95.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRS opened at $91.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.80. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $109.88.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Northern Trust’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $589,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $2,625,317.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $6,100,497 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $99.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.88.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

