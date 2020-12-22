Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 30,000 Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (OTCMKTS:SAIIU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (OTCMKTS:SAIIU) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,990,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the third quarter valued at about $9,950,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the third quarter worth about $2,985,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the third quarter worth about $305,000.

OTCMKTS SAIIU opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10.

Software Acquisition Group Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

