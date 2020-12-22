Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stock Holdings Raised by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth $32,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.30.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $103.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.74. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of -89.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

